Three years of Jansson
Pontus Jansson has previously spoken about how he was told he had ruined his career by moving from Leeds to Brentford., external
The 31-year-old is gearing up for his fourth season with the Bees and has marked an anniversary by reminding people of some of the views he received on joining.
3 years since I “destroyed” my career! 😆— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) July 8, 2022
