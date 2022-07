Dundee United fans, the news you've all been praying for might be a taking a significant step in the right direction.

According to the Manchester Evening News, external, Manchester United have agreed to let Dylan Levitt leave on a permanent transfer.

A fair few clubs are interested in the Welsh midfielder, who was a standout on loan at Tannadice last term, but the MEN report the 21-year-old is "now set to re-join Dundee United".