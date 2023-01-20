Why does Sir Alex want a Dundee Utd cup exit?

What do Sir Alex Ferguson, Lilian Thuram and Eve Muirhead have in common? They're all hoping Dundee United crash out the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The trio are among the illustrious sporting names who have sent good luck messages to United's plucky fourth-round opponents, University of Stirling.

Sir Alex, who received an honorary degree from the University in 2011, said in a video message: “I just want to wish you all the best. What a challenge it is to you, and I hope you enjoy it. You’ve every chance in the cup."

Thuram, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and another honorary graduate, said: “Congratulations! We need to win against Dundee United. We are the best! You are the best! Come on Stirling, let’s go!”

The list goes on... Judy Murray, Ross Murdoch and, er, Dougie Vipond are also backing the students against United.

Not it's down to Liam Fox's side show their Premiership class to silence the sporting celebs and avoid a famous upset.