I﻿n the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet, the panel discuss Patrick Bamford and whether he can bounce back to play a role for Leeds this season.

S﻿imon Rix believes January could be the time for the club to bring in a new striker.

H﻿e said: "We had a caller who said Bamford was a busted flush and I was quick to say 'no he’s not, let’s give him time'. But since that call, I don’t think we’ve seen anything that proves me right.

"It feels like he has come back and looks rusty to put it politely. We’ve got this break that no one wanted but the one person in the universe that did want it is Bamford because he’s got a moment to sort his head out, sort his legs out and maybe he can come back. If he’s not fit in January we have to be thinking about if we have enough strikers."

A﻿dam Pope added: "Even if he comes back fully fit and flying, I still think they need another striker anyway. I don’t think it’s over for him and I certainly don’t think he’s a busted flush.

"But I don’t think we can expect him to step up and score even 10 goals to be honest after January even if he is fully fit."

