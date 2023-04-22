The reason I joined Rangers was the manager, says Cantwell

Todd Cantwell is enjoying playing with freedom at Rangers and admits the main factor in his decision to join was the chance to work with manager Michael Beale.

The midfielder has quickly become a fans’ favourite since he joined the Ibrox side from Norwich in January.

As he looked ahead to Sunday’s trip to face Aberdeen, Cantwell, 25, said: "The reason I came here was because of the manager really.

"I have a little bit more freedom and bits and pieces like that. It's exactly what we planned for.

"I know that the best of me is still to come, but I'm enjoying myself at the moment.

"The manager has given me the freedom to play the way I want to play. I think you're starting to see that at the moment where I'm starting to pick up the ball in lots of different places and try and contribute to the team.

"It is a momentum thing, football and it's a form thing.

“I think when you're playing and you're enjoying yourself, you just want the next game to come – so right now that's my full focus."