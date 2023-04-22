Liverpool 2-3 Nottingham Forest: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper speaking to MOTD: "The only shortcoming is over the set-pieces, but that is our fault. We should clear the first one on first contact and too many clear runners off the free-kicks so defensive frailties for sure.

"But to limit them to chances in open play is a job well done, and to score two goals is good as goals on the road have been an issue for us."

On another loss for Forest: "Well you'd like to be winning and not losing, but the boys stuck to the plan, carried it out well and we had success in the game so to concede three set-pieces is hugely frustrating.

"To not learn our lesson of the first free-kick and to have a repeat with the ball in and a free man. frustration is the right word."

On avoiding relegation: "Nobody will be happy coming out of here because we have lost a football match and it adds to the run. It doesn't look favourable at all, we know that. But we must take some heart from the spirit and mentality in one of the hardest away games in Europe, never mind the Premier League.

"So we have to cling on to that. But we have to quickly get over it as we have a home game onWednesday and cling on to the positives of the game and turn the frustration in to motivation."