A﻿lexis Mac Allister is relishing his central role in Brighton's outstanding start to the season.

T﻿he Argentina midfielder has played every minute of Albion's eight Premier League games, scoring four goals in the process.

W﻿ith new boss Roberto de Zerbi having now been in place for a month, Mac Allister told BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor how much he was enjoying life on the south coast on the latest Albion Unlimited podcast.

"﻿It is a good moment for the club," he said. "I'm really happy with the way De Zerbi is working and how he gets involved.

"﻿He wants to transmit his passion to us and for us to enjoy the football. The way he wants to play is really interesting and we are working to get his ideas as quickly as possible.

"﻿We know it won't be easy because he's quite different to [Graham] Potter's ideas, but it's still really good."

M﻿ac Allister will find out for certain if he's made Argentina's squad for the World Cup on 21 October and he is hopeful his form will be enough.

"﻿I'm trying to work hard to see if I can make it," he said. "To play in the national squad is the best thing."

F﻿or the full interview with Mac Allister, listen from 19'54 on BBC Sounds