Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison is backing West Ham to go all the way and win the Europa Conference League.

Morrison says the Hammers' quarter-final win over Gent will give team confidence heading into the latter stages of the competition, as well as in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "It's a confidence-booster.

"They have a hard game against Bournemouth after that fantastic game against Arsenal. At 2-0, we thought this game was over, but they have their never-say-die attitude.

"Some West Ham fans moan at me sometimes on social media about why I’m always talking about Moyes staying. I just think he is the most experienced man at the moment.

"I think they can win the Europa Conference League, be playing Europa League football next season and I think they will be safe.

"Michail Antonio scoring two goals gives you confidence and hopefully he can replicate that in the league. I think West Ham will be flying and I think they will win a trophy at the end of the season."

