'West Ham will be flying and I think they will win a trophy'

West Ham players celebrate against GentGetty Images

Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison is backing West Ham to go all the way and win the Europa Conference League.

Morrison says the Hammers' quarter-final win over Gent will give team confidence heading into the latter stages of the competition, as well as in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "It's a confidence-booster.

"They have a hard game against Bournemouth after that fantastic game against Arsenal. At 2-0, we thought this game was over, but they have their never-say-die attitude.

"Some West Ham fans moan at me sometimes on social media about why I’m always talking about Moyes staying. I just think he is the most experienced man at the moment.

"I think they can win the Europa Conference League, be playing Europa League football next season and I think they will be safe.

"Michail Antonio scoring two goals gives you confidence and hopefully he can replicate that in the league. I think West Ham will be flying and I think they will win a trophy at the end of the season."

