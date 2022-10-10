'It really gives you the belief that what O'Neil is doing is right'

B﻿ournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie says he and his team-mates want Gary O'Neil to be given the manager's job on a full-time basis.

Since succeeding Scott Parker at Vitality Stadium, O'Neil has overseen a five-game unbeaten run.

When asked if the Cherries players want O'Neil to get the job permanently, Christie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I would say absolutely. I can only speak personally, but I’m sure all the boys would agree with me.

"The belief we have got in him, the way he is setting us up right now, the positivity he brings to us - it’s obvious in the results we’ve picked up.

"But even days like [against Leicester] and the Forest game, when things aren’t going well in the first half, we tweak a few things and come out with three points.

"It really gives you the belief that what he is doing is right."

