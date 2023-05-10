Celtic trio among Michael Stewart's player of year candidates

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

Callum McGregor

Celtic's leader deserves to be in here, he's Mr Consistent. And it's not just seven out of 10 every week, it's eight or nine.

You can see he commands total respect among his team-mates. You're going up a level when you take on the captain's arm band, but even looking at him five years ago he had it in him.

Back then, he was maybe not the first name on the team sheet, but you still knew he was a top-class player who could play in a number of positions. When Broony dropped out for a few games, I saw him fall back into that deep-lying role and he was magnificent. That's obviously his main position now, and he's been a stand out.

He's an all-round midfielder. He has great awareness, good on both sides, can take players out the game without even touching the ball, just a very, very good player. He's the metronome in the middle of the park for Celtic, and everyone knows how important he has been to them this season.

Reo Hatate

Hatate is the standout in that Celtic team, he's a complete midfielder.

He's not a defensive powerhouse, but the work he does off the ball in those areas is incredible. He's an archetypical Ange Postecoglou player, just a complete buzz bomb.

There's things he sees that nobody else does, he has an intensity to his play that is the big difference between Celtic and the rest. There's some incredible goals in there, too.

Celtic miss him when he's not there.

Kyogo Furuhashi

Another player who has gone up a level this season, but it wasn't always that straightforward for the Japanese striker.

In the group stage of the Champions League, it just wasn't quite there for him. He wasn't playing badly, there was something just not clicking. He was still getting goals here and there by the turn of the year, but after the World Cup he's really kicked on. Maybe the motivation of not being in Qatar spurred him on.

When you look at the Japanese boys Celtic have, I find it incredible that Kyogo and Hatate are not involved at international level. Irrespective of who any player is playing for, you can see the level of intensity and quality they have. You put them both into an international team as high as that, they would have no problem at all.

Celtic have had some great strikers in recent times. Edouard, Dembele... Kyogo has it within him to go up another level again. As a football fan, you feel deflated when someone of quality leaves, but new heroes come along. Kyogo hit the ground running, and since the turn of the year he's not stopped.

