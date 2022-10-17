S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

W﻿olves interim boss Steve Davis has not dismissed the idea of remaining in charge until the World Cup, saying results will determine how likely that is.

S﻿aturday's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest will help in that regard and Davis expects to be in charge alongside James Collins for Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.

G﻿oalkeeper Jose Sa feels the players just have to concentrate on their jobs and ignore the noise around Bruno Lage's exit.

"﻿We are waiting, but we have to keep going. We have to keep working with Steve, who is a good manager. After, we'll see what happens."