Wolves players 'waiting' on manager decision
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Wolves interim boss Steve Davis has not dismissed the idea of remaining in charge until the World Cup, saying results will determine how likely that is.
Saturday's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest will help in that regard and Davis expects to be in charge alongside James Collins for Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.
Goalkeeper Jose Sa feels the players just have to concentrate on their jobs and ignore the noise around Bruno Lage's exit.
"We are waiting, but we have to keep going. We have to keep working with Steve, who is a good manager. After, we'll see what happens."