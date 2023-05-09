'Van Veen has saved us from drop & will surely be award nominee'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

As the season reaches the final few games, nominations and awards have come into focus. So it's the ideal time to shine some light on Motherwell’s star players of the campaign.

The name Kevin Van Veen is enough to make Motherwell fans giddy. With 25 goals under his belt he should absolutely be on the shortlist for Premiership player of the year.

Van Veen has saved Motherwell from relegation and his goals have a degree of skill and sheer class that even neutral fans can't fail to be impressed by.

The Dutch striker has given his all to this club and should be rewarded before he inevitably leaves. He the most in-form striker in the league currently and if he isn't nominated then something is seriously wrong.

Calum Butcher has transformed our defence since his arrival in February. The man is a brick wall with legs.

We have lacked a defender that isn’t afraid to wipe out a few ankles when needed and he’s stepped into the role beautifully. He is a natural leader among the squad and the partnership he’s formed with Dan Casey has been thrilling to watch.

The final player I want to highlight is Max Johnston. As one of the younger squad members there wasn’t a large expectation placed upon him by fans other than hoping the managers would give him adequate game-time.

However, in becoming a regular starter he has developed massively and matured a lot, as well as morphing into a spectacular goalscorer.

It has been a far from perfect season for Motherwell but the players deserve praise for being able to pull themselves out of the slump we were in and hopefully Van Veen can smash his 30-goal target before the campaign ends.