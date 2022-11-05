Wolves interim manager Steve Davis speaking to Match of the Day: "I was just hoping they would be able to keep their concentration for the second half down to ten men and against good side. We spoke at half-time about being compact and I thought we did it well, restricted them to minimum chances.

"I didn't think we defended particularly well when we got the third and the other two as well. I thought the defending was basic stuff and we didn't quite get that right.

"Effort wise, fight wise, some quality in the game we showed: I was pleased with those aspects but today we didn't defend well enough."

On Nelson Semedo's red card: "[Kaoru Mitoma was] probably too wide [to have a chance]. He's still got a lot to do. He's not through in the centre of the pitch where he's got an obvious chance of scoring so I think it's a bit half but we have to take it."

On the battle ahead: "It won't be any different I think with the current group. We've showed last week and this week so we've got to build on that and be better in the situations where we have got to sure up. We talked a lot about connecting better from front to back, we've got to be campact and hard to beat and I think today we didn't get that right."