Postecoglou thrilled to see Kyogo back among goals

Celtic boss Ange Postceglou was glad to see Kyogo Furuhashi get back among the goals because he says strikers feel “the world collapses in on them” when they’re not scoring.

The Japan forward had netted just one in his last eight games before scoring the final goal in the 4-0 League Cup win at Motherwell as Celtic teed up a semi-final with Kilmarnock.

"He is contributing, he's causing problems for the opposition. I'm pleased for him to get the goal, but it doesn't change my assessment on how he's been playing. He's still been a contributor,” said Postecoglou.

"He's like all strikers. They go a couple of games without scoring and the world collapses in on them.

"You are trying to tell them they haven't lost any of the ability they have and I've still been pleased with his general play.

"He's been getting in those areas and it's just a matter of him, like any striker, believing in what we are doing, keep hitting those areas and the goal will come.

"I'm sure he's happy. He was a bit unlucky. He hit the bar in the first half and he hit the post last weekend. Those are the fine margins for strikers.

"Probably earlier in the year, they both would have gone in.”