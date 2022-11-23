Reds mourn passing of Johnson
Liverpool greats are paying tribute to Anfield legend David Johnson, who has died at the age of 71.
Johnson made 213 appearances and scored 78 goals in six years at Anfield.
Between 1976 and 1982 he won the league title four times and the European Cup on three occasions.
Johnson then moved to Everton for a second spell with the Toffees having started his career there.
He was the only man to score a winning goal in a Merseyside derby for Everton and Liverpool until Peter Beardsley equalled the achievement more than two decades later.
Absolutely gutted to hear my good friend David Johnson (The Doc)passed away early today.— John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 23, 2022
What a great bloke and a greet servant to LFC on and off the pitch👏👏👏RIP.YOULL NEVER WALK ALONE PAL🙏
So sad to hear my great friend and Liverpool Legend David Johnson has passed away today.— David Fairclough (@DFairclough12) November 23, 2022
Shared so many great moments and memories with ‘Jono’.
Today is a very sad day🥲 condolences to all Dave’s family.
RIP ‘Doc’