Does Archer deserve a chance? Your hopes for Villa's pre-season

We asked which players should be given a chance in pre-season and 20-year-old forward Cameron Archer was the main man you want to see in action.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Brock: Archer needs to spend the first half of the season at Villa. Giving him the opportunity to to train and play alongside the likes of Coutinho has to be better for his development than a season in the Championship. He appears to be good enough, so he's old enough.

Richard: Archer deserves a good run this season! I would like him to have the game time, like Ramsey last season, and see what he can produce. If Ings and Watkins keep missing the target, Archer is the man for the job. He deserves his chance now and the Villa fans love him. He doesn't miss much, does he? Top striker in the making.

Prit: Archer should be given the number nine shirt and Steven Gerrard must convince Carney Chukwuemeka to sign a new contract. Do that and Aston Villa will have a fantastic season.

Graham: Villa need cover for left-back/right-back. Another central midfielder if Luiz goes and a proven goalscorer. Quality cover for every position is essential if we have hopes of top eight.