Gerrard plots route up Premier League table
Steven Gerrard rued "a missed opportunity" last time out at Leeds but believes his Aston Villa side are showing signs of pushing up the table.
"We're a goal away from being around the mid-table places," he said. "If we had scored against Leeds, we would be in a much healthier position.
"I felt as if the weekend was a missed opportunity to take maximum points - not just on the back of them going down to 10 men, but on the back of the opportunities we created."
Five points from three games has helped Villa stabilise but Gerrard accepts they remain a long way off where he wants them to be.
"Recent performances have given us a platform but there's no-one on the inside at Villa who thinks we're there," he said. "We know we've got to keep pushing in every way, shape and form.
"Once we get players where we need them, we're a good team and we'll be where we want to be.
"We've got another opportunity against Nottingham Forest to go away and try to build on our recent performances and try to get an away win."