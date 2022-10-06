S﻿teven Gerrard rued "a missed opportunity" last time out at Leeds but believes his Aston Villa side are showing signs of pushing up the table.

"﻿We're a goal away from being around the mid-table places," he said. "If we had scored against Leeds, we would be in a much healthier position.

"﻿I felt as if the weekend was a missed opportunity to take maximum points - not just on the back of them going down to 10 men, but on the back of the opportunities we created."

F﻿ive points from three games has helped Villa stabilise but Gerrard accepts they remain a long way off where he wants them to be.

"﻿Recent performances have given us a platform but there's no-one on the inside at Villa who thinks we're there," he said. "We know we've got to keep pushing in every way, shape and form.

"﻿Once we get players where we need them, we're a good team and we'll be where we want to be.

"﻿We've got another opportunity against Nottingham Forest to go away and try to build on our recent performances and try to get an away win."