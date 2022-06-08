Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly the two teams closest to signing 22-year-old Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (Sebastian Giovanelli via Star), external

Manchester United and Tottenham are both interested Inter Milan's Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23. (Daily Mail), external

Former United and Netherlands forward Robin van Persie, 38, says he turned down the opportunity to join Erik ten Hag as his assistant at Old Trafford. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham have opened discussions with Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, over a move to north London. (Caught Offside), external

