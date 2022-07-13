City team-mates bid farewell to Sterling
We came 7 years ago together to this club to win trophies together and play good football and we achieved that. Was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing you all the best in future bro @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/y0xVrA5inn— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) July 13, 2022
Countless memories 💙 will miss you my brother pic.twitter.com/rZb9iebdAc— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 13, 2022
