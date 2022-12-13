'Aberdeen selection headaches ahead of Celtic test'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

After what seems to have been an inordinate amount of time, the restart of the Dons' Premiership campaign on Saturday lunchtime can’t come soon enough!

A visit to the North East by the reigning champions provides Jim Goodwin with his first opportunity to take on either Celtic or Rangers at Pittodrie since he took over at AB24 in February.

It’ll be an interesting test of the Irishman’s mettle and the mindset of his revamped side, who will be looking to maintain their impressive home form in the league to date.

There are huge question marks though over the side that Goodwin will charge with handing the visitors their second Premiership defeat this season.

The terms of Liam Scales’ loan move from Celtic mean that he will miss out and there is no obvious replacement with the Dons having favoured a back three in recent weeks.

Youngster Jack Milne fits the bill but only has 63 minutes of first team football under his belt. Jack MacKenzie is another who could, potentially, slot in at this position but truth be told, either option is sub-optimal coming up against the highest scorers in the league.

There is always the option for the Dons to switch to a back 4 with Ross McCrorie partnering Anthony Stewart in the centre of the park, but in doing so, the fragile Dons defence is likely to be exposed further. Such a switch would play into Celtic’s high pressing defensive set up whilst likely also blunting the Dons attack by removing Duk from a partnership with Miovski.

All in all, it’s going to be intriguing to see how Goodwin solves this conundrum as he aims to close the gap on second place ahead of a meeting with Rangers next Tuesday.