Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool's appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as the club’s sporting director appears to be moving closer.

The German, who has been in negotiations with the Reds about the role, is flying in for further talks and to hopefully conclude a deal.

He will take over from Julian Ward, who was only promoted into the role last summer when he replaced Michael Edwards.

Schmadtke's most recent job was at Wolfsburg and the 59-year-old left the German club at the start of February.

"If it was to happen it would not be a Jurgen Klopp signing because we are both German or know each other. That would have nothing to do with it," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Friday, before the draw with Aston Villa.

"I’ve known Jorg Schmadtke for a long, long time. He knows me probably not as long as I know him, because he was a much better player - but we started in a similar moment our second career.

"I became a coach at Mainz and he became a sporting director at Aachen, two teams of a similar status. From there, we know each other a little bit.

"I know he’s a good guy, a smart guy. Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely."