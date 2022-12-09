Our previous post outlined what Jesse Marsch has had to say on Mateusz Klich but here's everything else the Leeds boss said after the 2-1 friendly win at Elche.

"We put a lot of fitness in this week, so there were some heavy legs on the pitch," Marsch told BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope. "Hopefully Crysencio is not too bad, he just got a whack on the anke. Sonny Perkins has a calf isssue but hopefully it's not to bad.

"We still have work to do tactically but it was a good run for us.

"One real positive is I think Pascal Struijk has played left centre-back again and I think he was really good in two matches he's played there."

What next for Leeds?

"We will have a fitness day on Saturday, then a couple of free days and then we start to build up for the next two matches - good challenges against Real Sociedad and Monaco. We get our World Cup players back on Monday. Then we will really start to hone in on what we need for Manchester City on the 28th."

Injury updates...

"Illan Meslier, you call it Glandular Fever, we're trying to be safe with him and measure him appropriately. I think it will be close to get him back in training days to a week before Man City.

"Junior Firpo will be close in training next week. Patrick Bamford had a successful surgery and we think he will be ready to get going in about 10 days. Diego Llorente had successful hand surgery and they said two weeks after it he can participate in training. So for the most part we should get most of our guys back in training before we play City.

"We have work to do. Getting some guys back and some healthy will be important. But some of the young guys are performing well. We feel like some of them are making some real progress.

"Cody Drameh for me has had his best two weeks he's ever had since I've been here. Mentally he is pretty clear in his head. I think he's playing really well. We considered starting him today because he is doing so well."

