'Rangers step up Colak interest'

Rangers target Antonio Colak has travelled out to PAOK's pre-season camp - with the Greek club adamant that the 28-year-old forward will not be sold for anything less than £2.6m - as dialogue continues between the various interested parties. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Rangers are stepping up talks to secure £2.5 million-rated PAOK striker Antonio Colak, but negotiations are proving complex despite the 28-year-old Croatia international being attracted by the Glasgow club's interest. (Scottish Sun), external

Alfredo Morelos sees a move from Rangers to Sevilla as a "a very good option" this summer, according to the Estadio Deportivo outlet, quoting a member of the 26-year-old Colombia striker's "inner circle". (Daily Record), external

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, the 21-year-old who has been linked with Rangers after scoring 36 goals in his country's second tier last season with Excelsior Rotterdam, looks set to join newly promoted Ligue 1 club Toulouse in a £2m transfer. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Aston Villa are not considering a move for Joe Aribo despite fellow attacking midfielder Morgan Sanson's pending transfer to Galatasaray appearing to clear the way for a move for Rangers' 25-year-old Nigeria international. (Express & Star), external

Juventus are prepared to pay Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey £3.45m to get him off their books, allowing the 31-year-old to become a free agent after his disappointing loan spell with Rangers. (IBianconero.com), external

Rangers and Celtic have made opening bids for Motherwell midfielder Bailey Rice, who turns 16 later this year, but they also face English Premier League competition for his signature. (Scottish Daily Express), external

