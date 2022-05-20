Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton’s Premier League season petering out is “very disappointing” and is assessing his squad for next season.

The boss has noted a worrying pattern with the campaigns under his management and intends to address it.

“We achieved our minimum target of staying in the Premier League very early as we always do,” he said. “But then our last results have not been that great.

“We’ve seen how tough the league is but it’s very disappointing where we are finishing.

“It’s been an exhausting season for us to perform at the highest level and it has cost our guys a lot of energy.

“It seems we cannot hold this level high until the end of the season and we need to strengthen that so we can end up better than the last two seasons.”

Southampton have been in the lower half of the table since a brief flirtation with the top 10 after a run of one defeat in 10 games earlier this year.

“It’s what you deserve to get when you lose decisive games,” he said. “We failed in that moment. This is not what we want.”