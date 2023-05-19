Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lampard confirmed Benoit Badiashile has injured his groin in training and will be unavailable for the match. He also said Chelsea are in a similar position with previous injuries, with Sunday still too soon for Kalidou Koulibaly despite the defender returning to training.

If Arsenal were to lose and Manchester City were already confirmed champions, Lampard "would have no problem" in giving them a guard of honour.

He praised their opponents for being one of "the greatest teams" and said they deserved "credit for their consistency" in recent years.

On whether Man City are good for English football, he said they can be and "they have set the standards and the rest of the league have to aspire to that".

Asked whether he has enjoyed his return to Chelsea he said he's looked at "how many small wins can I impact behind the scenes" because he has "big feeling for the club".

On Erling Haaland's impact, he said he tried to sign him for Chelsea, adding: "I think he's special and I thought he would adapt straightaway."

Sign up for Chelsea news notifications