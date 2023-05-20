James Milner paid an emotional tribute to Liverpool on a day of farewells at Anfield.

The midfielder played his last game on home soil in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, as did Roberto Firmino.

The pair were presented with mementos on the pitch in the aftermath, as were the departing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Kop-favourite Firmino - who joined in 2015 - said: “In the beginning when I arrived it was hard to adapt to the climate, the football, everything. As for every player, it’s the same.

“But thank you God, we achieved everything here, we won everything together. Without my team-mates, my family, the manager, you cannot do this. I’m very proud of the history, for everything we achieved together.”

Milner joined in the same summer as the Brazilian and became a cult-figure on Merseyside as a result of gutsy displays in an era where the club claimed a first league title in 30 years, as well as a sixth European Cup.

"What a team, what a club, what a place to play football, sorry we couldn’t get the win, Milner tweeted.

Speaking to the club's website he added: "I'm Leeds through and through and always have been and always will be – but I never probably thought that another club would get into me as much as Liverpool has.

"That says everything about the place and the fans and the history and what we've created here, but also the group of people.

"I've been lucky enough to share that dressing room and the people at the training ground and the people that have been here so long – that's what football clubs are about.

"I've been lucky enough to play here for eight years and ultimately the club belongs to the fans. I've been lucky enough to wear the No.7 shirt and [it] probably won't be seen in the full-back positions again maybe! But hopefully I've filled the shirt with everything that a Liverpool player should."

