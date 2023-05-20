Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuhoa believes Pep Guardiola's side have been rewarded for their "relentless" nature but that Arsenal have "fallen" away in the title race.

The Gunners' 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday confirmed City as champions for a fifth time in six seasons without them kicking a ball ahead of Sunday's meeting with Chelsea.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Onuhoa said: "I think it definitely has been two parts to that story. Because for as much as City have been magnificent I think Arsenal over the past two months sort of showed us something that most of us probably never expected.

"If Arsenal win their game next week then in the second half of the season they would have gained 34 points but at the halfway stage they had 50 and I think that's something that needs to be thought about and mentioned. Credit to Man City for being able to apply the pressure but ultimately I am surprised that Arsenal have fallen off in the way that they have.

"They've had a great season obviously but credit to Man City for pushing and pushing and pushing.

"I think it was at the turn of the year shortly after the World Cup, a few people were saying something's wrong at City.

"They sold Cancelo - it was 'something's not quite right. They're struggling, Haaland's signed for the wrong team', all this stuff. But still they end the year with another Premier League title.

"They're just relentless. In every game they treat it with the most respect. Whether they're playing top of the table or bottom. That's ultimately why when the pressure was on for Arsenal they weren't able to get across the line but for Man City - they've been there they've done that and they've done it in a style that can seem completely unplayable."

