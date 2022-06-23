Ben Davies has praised his defensive colleagues after a fine end to the season helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Davies formed part of a resilient back three with Cristian Romero and Eric Dier as Spurs won eight of their final 11 league games.

He singled out Romero for the Argentina international's excellent debut season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"He's been very good for us since he arrived," Davies told Spurs' official website, external.

"He's good on the ball, strong at tackling and I think as a unit with all of our defenders we really clicked in the final part of the season.

"We had a couple of late goals that were very disappointing - Brighton, Leicester - and if not for them, our record might look even better.

"We've all adapted throughout the season and done really well together."