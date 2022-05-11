Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Leeds were frantic and frenzied against Arsenal on Sunday, and it didn't help them very much.

They might have lost that game anyhow, but to be beaten the way they were was not a good sign for a team now in the thick of a relegation scrap.

Chelsea are not exactly in convincing form themselves.

They threw away a 2-0 lead against Wolves on Saturday and are now looking over their shoulders at Arsenal and Spurs when they should already have their Champions League spot secured.

That doesn't really help Leeds much, to be honest, because instead of looking ahead to the FA Cup final this weekend, the Blues need to get something from this game.

In among the hurly burly I am expecting from Leeds, enough of that Blues quality should shine through.

Majestic's prediction: This is a huge game, even before you consider the history and rivalry behind this fixture. Leeds really need something, and they are at Elland Road. Chelsea are the better team, but to make their season a success they will want a trophy - so will their minds be on Wembley? 1-1

Joel's prediction: I know we can still catch Chelsea but after seeing us beat Leeds on Sunday I don't think Chelsea will have too many problems here. I think they are going to slam them. 1-3

