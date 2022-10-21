Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will look to the introduction of May as a turning point even before Magennis' rush of blood.

Just when it looked like they were were heading for a fourth consecutive defeat, they instead end a run of five games against Hibs without a win since losing Scottish Cup final in May last year having scored against the Edinburgh side for the first time in four meetings.

Such are the fine margins in the congested spots in the Premiership's mid-table.