Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BT Sport: "Job done. It is not easy to win that many games in Europe. I don't think it was the prettiest game we have played, but we manage to win it.

"I think we had chances, especially early in the game and at the end of the first half, to get it into a more comfortable position. We didn't do that. We did not control the game well enough, especially in the second half. At the end, we were a bit leggy, I think. We gave them one or two chances but managed not to concede and keep a clean sheet and win.

"We have been rotating. I think we are the team that have been rotating the most in Europe today. Players deserve chances and minutes, and also the amount of games we play means we cannot maintain the intensity.

"We have all the games and fixtures in our minds to try to be competitive all the time. Today was really important. We know how important it is going to be with all the teams playing in February. Winning helps winning. The atmosphere in the dressing room is much better after a win than a loss."

D﻿id you know? Fabio Vieira is the only Arsenal player to register double figures for both shots (12) and chances created (11) in the Europa League group stage this season. He had four shots and created four chances against Zurich.