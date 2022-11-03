He has had “some grown-up conversations” with his players after the heavy defeat at Arsenal last Sunday: “We don’t shy away from it, we have reflected accordingly and then drawn a line and moved on.”

Summer signing Giulian Biancone has been ruled out for the season after picking up a serious knee injury in training: “We’re obviously gutted for him. He’s not played very much but he’s a player we really like and he was making good progress.”

He is treating Jesse Lingard like any other player: “It’s a collective effort, whether we win, lose or draw. Because of where Jesse has played there will be extra focus, but we don’t think like that. He’s working really hard on the training ground to improve our position and is a really positive influence.”

On home form at the City Ground: “We won’t take it for granted. We’re obviously very grateful for the atmosphere and support we get. We have to make sure we give our best to keep it at that level, performing well and showing the right level of attitude.”