We love a difficult question - so we asked you who would be the biggest loss if both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha leave this summer?

Here's a sample of your thoughts:

Andy: We'll miss them both equally, but for different reasons. Kalvin is, well, one of us, a fan on the pitch and we'll miss the way he holds everything together. Raphinha is the first 'get-you-out-of-your-seat' player in a generation at Leeds - you always felt we could score with him in the team. Onwards and upwards with new talent now.

David: Kalvin is a Leeds lad and has been great in recent times getting us back to the Premier League but I've spent more years thinking he wasn't good enough in the lower leagues than I have thinking he's a superstar. Raphinha is a bigger loss this season but I'd take £60m and buy Adama Traore for £18m plus a couple more for £20m.

Mark: Don't rate Phillips as highly as some people. Too many negative passes and movements for me so Leeds will be ridiculously happy with the price if it happens! Raphinha will be missed more in my opinion.

Gary: Inevitable that Kalvin would be leaving Leeds. His performances in 2020-21 for Leeds and England were incredible and a testament to him and Bielsa. Not sure he would fit the same into Jesse Marsch’s plans. Equally, not sure playing reserve at Manchester City is his best bet though.

Robert: Marcelo Bielsa is the big miss, the rest are replaceable. It is just money.