We asked you who you thought didn't do it for Leeds when they signed for the Whites.

Here are some of your views:

Paul: When it came to not doing it for the Whites it has to be Tomas Brolin. He was supposed to be the perfect partner for Tony Yeboah but he was never that and definitely wasn't worth the money that we paid for him.

Simon: Thomas Brolin is one of the worst signings I can remember. Loads of hype before he arrived, yet when he arrived there was just loads of Brolin! He arrived several stone overweight and scored as many goals as he got yellow cards- four. Over-hyped, over-weight and over here!

Geoff: Junior Firpo was trumpeted as "ex-Barcelona" but no wonder they got rid of him! No spatial awareness of people around him ( both sides!) and painfully slow for a 25 year old? Gets booked early doors and injury prone to boot, no way back I'm afraid. Squad player at best. We will preferably sell him in January but who would buy him?

Tom: Obviously it’s Jean-Kevin Augustin. Played something like 24 minutes for us and cost £18m plus wages. Unbelievably bad signing - historically bad.