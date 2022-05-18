Manchester United have made a move for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they attempt to beat AC Milan to the signature of the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Football Insider), external

United are also believed to be in talks with Ajax to sign to 20-year-old Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. (Mirror), external

Manchester United, Juventus, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid are set to compete for Lazio's 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Paul Pogba's United contract runs out this summer and former club Juventus have offered him a three-year deal worth £6.3m a year. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring 33-year-old Nemanja Matic to the Italian club, with the Serbia midfielder also available on a free transfer in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

