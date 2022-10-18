Graham Potter says Kepa Arrizabalaga has earned his shot at being Chelsea number one after the Spain goalkeeper’s fine recent form.

The Chelsea boss says he prefers to “let football decide” who plays in the team and he has been extremely impressed with the 28-year-old.

“He’s done really well and been supported fantastically by Edu [Edouard Mendy] and Betts [Marcus Bettinelli],” Potter said. “His form is really pleasing for everybody, and especially for him.”

Kepa arrived at Chelsea for a world record fee for a goalkeeper in 2018 but was supplanted by Mendy in September 2020.

Since Potter came to the club, though, Kepa has caught the eye, particularly with some excellent saves against Aston Villa on Sunday.

“He’s a nice example to everybody that sometimes you have to suffer and things don’t always go your way,” he said. “I’ve been really impressed with his character and personality. He’s very professional and takes responsibility.

“It’s nice when those types of people get the reward for their efforts.”