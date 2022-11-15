L﻿iverpool will play friendlies against AC Milan and Lyon while on their warm-weather training camp during the World Cup break.

T﻿hose players not involved in the tournament in Qatar will spend 12 days in the United Arab Emirates.

The Reds face Lyon on Sunday, 11 December before taking on AC Milan on Friday, 16 December as part of the Dubai Super Cup.

A﻿rsenal are also involved in the friendly competition, but won't face Jurgen Klopp's side.