M﻿ikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal could strengthen in the January transfer window after Wednesday's Carabao Cup exit.

T﻿he Gunners made 10 changes for the loss to Brighton and Arteta believes reinforcements may be needed to bolster his squad.

H﻿e said: "That's the squad that we have. We have to utilise in the best possible way and today we came short, especially because we didn't do what we have to do in both boxes to win a football match. We paid that price.

"It's the same squad as when we win. I said from day one that we have a short squad because at the end we left some players. It's what we have.

"If everyone's available and no one is injured we are OK, but the moment there is, we know what it is. It's nothing new. I think I said it the first day after the transfer window."

When asked if January could change things, Arteta added: "That's a window that is open and we'll have to discuss the opportunities that we have, the capacity that we have for any changes and be on the market for opportunities.

"So it's a lot of options that are open."