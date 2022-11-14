W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Saturday's match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

T﻿ottenham fans

Nick: Another tense day at Spurs, but a great result in the end. Probably a very entertaining game for the neutrals. Need to make the defence more secure, especially on the right-hand side. Next home game is New Year's Day. Unbelievable. COYS!

Jacob: Only Spurs can win a game and it still feel like you lost. We were not good, particularly at the back. In the first half everyone was off it, even Kane and Bentancur, who have been outstanding recently. But the misplaced passes throughout the team was shocking. It was a scrappy game and fortunately Leeds weren’t at their best so we clung on in there.

Mark: I think we worked hard for the points. But we can’t keep on going down at half-time and try to win the game back . If we carry on like this we might just squeeze into the top four. I think that Conte needs to work on new tactics like Chelsea.

L﻿eeds fans

Gary: I thought VAR was supposed to ensure correct decisions are made. How can it not be a foul when two Spurs players bundle our keeper into the net and subsequently Spurs score a goal?

Robert: Brilliant team effort in getting the three goals, but no points again and this generally is already and will certainly continue to be the same in the second half of the season - UNLESS quality players are added in January and lots of real hard work is done on the training ground on our defending. We cannot and must not give goals away so easily.

Eric: At last we have some good firepower and strength up front and midfield, time to let Bamford go and invest in a bit of faith in our young talent who have been on the sidelines for so long. However, we really need to stop leaking goals, when we are winning with less than 15 minutes remaining we should be closing the door not leaving it wide open!