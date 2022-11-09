'﻿Again we just fell short' - Hammell

M﻿otherwell manager Steven Hammell said he was unhappy with the build-up to Celtic's second goal at Fir Park, as a quick Well throw in came off an opposition player.

"Matt [Penney] took it quickly and the Celtic player stopped it from off the pitch. That was the frustration," he said.

"Essentially the Celtic player has headed the ball on to the pitch. It's not an excuse but we were wanting them to look at it. I don't even though if they did, it was just dismissed quickly.

"Ultimately it was a chance to go on the attack and the Celtic player dismissed that at source and they go up the park and score. We would have liked them to have at least had a look at it.

"As the game went on I felt we had a lot of momentum second half, we played with more intensity, we played higher up the pitch and a bit more aggressive. Again we just fell short."