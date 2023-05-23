De Zerbi confirmed that Adam Webster will be on the bench and can play some part in the match. However, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will not be available.

Brighton secured European football at the weekend, but De Zerbi is aiming for the point that will get them Europa League football and said: "We want to play seriously and win the game."

On loanee Levi Colwill staying beyond the end of the season, he said it is "the decision of Chelsea" and added: "We have to be ready to change some players, but he's a top player for us."

De Zerbi feels it is important that they can now offer Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister European football to help keep them at the club, but said: "I think for myself and the club, but also for the players, they have one life and we can't decide for them."

He praise opponents Manchester City for their "quality" and consistency, but added: "We will play a serious game and give our best. We will play with our style to try to win."

On Lewis Dunk being talked about for an England call-up, he said: "Lewis Dunk deserves to play in the national team. It's not my job to decide, but I would be happy if he does."