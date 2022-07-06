'I know what the opportunity means' - Gerrard

England U19 Euros winnersGetty Images

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says that he will have "no qualms" about putting the young stars of England's European Under-19 Championship win into the first team if they continue to impress.

Two Villa players scored in the final as Carney Chukwuemeka chested in the opener and Aaron Ramsey sealed the 3-1 victory over Israel. Villa's Tim Iroegbunam also featured in the final.

"I was in contact with them regularly wishing them good luck for certain games," Gerrard told the club website.

"We are really proud of them and we hope from that experience they become better players from it.

"The ball is certainly going to be in their court. I think I have shown in a short time that age is just a number. If you are good enough, you deserve an opportunity and I will have no qualms putting you in, even if that means pushing someone with more experience than them to the side.

"I am slightly biased as I came through an academy system myself and I know what it feels like to achieve your dream. I know how proud you can make your family especially the homegrown boys. These are all local boys and I know what that the opportunity means."