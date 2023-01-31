N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Once again, Pep Guardiola is showing his unwillingness for mid-season dealings.

Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone adds cover but is for the future and we’re well stocked there anyway. Besides, this is a challenging window with Chelsea bidding up to deny rivals and City requiring a rebuild over the next two years. It will need masterstrokes like the £14m move for Julian Alvarez to tempt us in and I can’t see any outgoings.

Two key areas stand out – plus central midfield, where Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva’s futures are uncertain and Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez will be available in the summer.

Full-back remains a problem. Joao Cancelo is on a terrible run of form, Kyle Walker looks fatigued and Sergio Gomez is not ready. Rico Lewis has emerged and likes to take up a position in midfield from right-back, similar to how Cancelo does from the left, but it’s hard to see a formation where they both play without leaving the defence exposed. Nathan Ake’s versatility has made this problem less pressing so we probably won’t see any activity yet. I would be disappointed, however, if there was no movement in the summer.

Wingers. There is nostalgia for the swashbuckling 2018-19 system of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, especially with Erling Haaland waiting for service. But does Pep see a wingers system as desirable, given the recent uptick from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish? I’d love City to go big on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli to bring directness and dynamism, but he’s unlikely to be unavailable now. I imagine resources will be deployed on full-back and midfielders this summer.

It’s not in City’s nature to stand still but, while we have looked below par on occasions this season, that’s not because of personnel weakness or squad depth. Unless something unexpected happens, it’ll be quiet at City today. We trust in the club’s transfer expertise so I don’t think too many will be disheartened by that.