Gerrard on Mings, Bournemouth, Lampard and Kamara
- Published
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's game with Everton.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Former captain Tyrone Mings is available for selection despite a scan showing a little bit of damage to his quad.
Gerrard says this is a chance to put things right in front of their home fans after losing to Bournemouth on the opening day.
He says Everton boss Frank Lampard has a very good football IQ and it is no surprise to see him managing a big team.
Gerrard says Villa must be braver in both boxes and calls for his side to make Villa Park a fortress.
He praises summer signing from Marseille Boubacar Kamara as one of the few players to have a great game last weekend.