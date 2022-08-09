Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for NUFC, and we're feeling good!

That was the brilliant banner displayed in the gallowgate end of St. James' Park on Saturday as the city united for the opening game of the season.

The buzz is normally always there for the start of a new season, even under the previous ownership, just for the simple fact that football returns after a couple of months absence. However, this time around it felt different in Newcastle.

The atmosphere around the city before the game was of resounding excitement for not just this match but for the entire season. There is a different type of air floating around Tyneside at the moment, one I've never felt in my lifetime and one the previous generation refer to as the 1990s all over again.

The entertainers era of the 90s that came so close to Premier League success is in the same breath as Eddie Howe's black and white army.

The cathedral on the hill was absolutely electric on Saturday as Newcastle put in a dominant display with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. The pride, the passion and the connection is well and truly back between club and supporters. The sleeping giant is awake, can it disturb the top six this season?