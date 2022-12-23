Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players need to be "ready and accept" that the Premier League is returning just eight days after the World Cup final - even Lisandro Martinez, who won the trophy with Argentina.

Following Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Burnley, United are back in league action on Tuesday when they host Nottingham Forest.

"We all know the restart was five or six days after the World Cup final and the Premier League continues quickly," said Ten Hag.

"Everyone has to be ready and accept it. The manager and coaching staff, of course, but also the players – they have to accept it. They want trophies. We want a strong team to battle for the trophies.

"We spoke about the tough competition and we have to be ready for it. It is not easy, but nothing in top football is easy. We have to accept it and deal with it - do it smart and hopefully get the right performance and results."

Ten Hag said it is too early to say whether United's World Cup finalists - defenders Martinez and Raphael Varane - will feature against Forest.

He added: "I don’t know. I couldn’t answer. Martinez is still celebrating in Argentina. I can understand that it’s very emotional. Winning the World Cup for your country is magnificent, the highest you can be.

"But also Martinez has to accept that on the 27th the Premier League will go on.

"Varane, of course, is disappointed but can also be proud of being in the final and all that he has achieved in his career already is massive, as a team and a player."