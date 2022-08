It's almost time! Tottenham start their Premier League campaign by hosting Southampton on Saturday.

But who's going to make Antonio Conte's starting XI for the game against the Saints?

Richarlison is suspended but do other new signings Clement Leglet, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma go straight into the side?

Predict Spurs' first starting line-up of the season here