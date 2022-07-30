Forest finish pre-season with Valencia draw

Nottingham Forest ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Steve Cooper's side started brightly and went close through Jesse Lingard and Sam Surridge, but neither could beat Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The visitors took the lead through Carlos Soler, who fired past Dean Henderson from 12-yards out.

Forest found their rhythm and equalised in the 83rd minute when Taiwo Awoniyi squared the ball to the unmarked Brennan Johnson, who tucked home from close range.