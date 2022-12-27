Kilmarnock v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

  • Kilmarnock have only won one of their last 29 league meetings with Aberdeen (D5 L23), a 2-0 away victory in September 2018 under Steve Clarke.

  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last 16 league visits to Kilmarnock (W12 D4), a run that began back in 2012, with their last league defeat away at Rugby Park coming in December 2011 under Craig Brown.

  • Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last six home league games (W4 D1), a 3-2 defeat by Livingston in November.

  • Aberdeen have only won one of their last 19 midweek league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), losing each of their last four such matches in a row. Away from home, the Dons are winless in 11 midweek league outings (D5 L6).