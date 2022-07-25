'Aberdeen close to midfielder deal'

Aberdeen, linked with former Arsenal midfielder Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, are looking to further strengthen, with a left-back and attacking midfielder in their sights. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes to complete the signing of an attacking midfielder today, but laughs off a move for former Hibs star Martin Boyle, who was at Pittodrie for Sunday's League Cup win over Raith Rovers.

